All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1836 Addington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1836 Addington Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1836 Addington Dr

1836 Addington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1836 Addington Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1836 Addington Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007 - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4652131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Addington Dr have any available units?
1836 Addington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1836 Addington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Addington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Addington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 Addington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1836 Addington Dr offer parking?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Addington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Addington Dr have a pool?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Addington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Addington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Addington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 Addington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District