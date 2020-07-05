All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1829 E Peters Colony Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1829 E Peters Colony Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 5:32 PM

1829 E Peters Colony Road

1829 East Peters Colony Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1829 East Peters Colony Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Move in now!! Close to schools, shopping and entertainment this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property has an open floor plan with new flooring throughout. Very clean. New carpeting, new wood flooring, and new tile. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All rooms have new ceiling fans. New paint all over. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with two patios for entertaining and is ready for move in. Close to all major highways. Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440 for showing instructions. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds. Nonrefundable pet deposit per animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have any available units?
1829 E Peters Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have?
Some of 1829 E Peters Colony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 E Peters Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1829 E Peters Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 E Peters Colony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 E Peters Colony Road is pet friendly.
Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road offer parking?
No, 1829 E Peters Colony Road does not offer parking.
Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 E Peters Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have a pool?
Yes, 1829 E Peters Colony Road has a pool.
Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 1829 E Peters Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 E Peters Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 E Peters Colony Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District