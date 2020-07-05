1828 Baxley Drive

Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, freeways and only about 8 min to target and about 13 minutes to Addison. Home is being updated; updates include kitchen cabinets, counter tops, paint bathrooms and flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
