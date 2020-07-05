All apartments in Carrollton
1828 Baxley Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:47 AM

1828 Baxley Drive

1828 Baxley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Baxley Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, freeways and only about 8 min to target and about 13 minutes to Addison. Home is being updated; updates include kitchen cabinets, counter tops, paint bathrooms and flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Baxley Drive have any available units?
1828 Baxley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Baxley Drive have?
Some of 1828 Baxley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Baxley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Baxley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Baxley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Baxley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1828 Baxley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Baxley Drive offers parking.
Does 1828 Baxley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Baxley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Baxley Drive have a pool?
No, 1828 Baxley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Baxley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1828 Baxley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Baxley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Baxley Drive has units with dishwashers.

