Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1818 Westwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1818 Westwood Circle
1818 Westwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1818 Westwood Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1818 Westwood Circle have any available units?
1818 Westwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1818 Westwood Circle have?
Some of 1818 Westwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1818 Westwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Westwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Westwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Westwood Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1818 Westwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Westwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1818 Westwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Westwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Westwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1818 Westwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Westwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1818 Westwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Westwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Westwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
