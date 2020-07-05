All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1813 Sherwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1813 Sherwood Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:53 PM

1813 Sherwood Place

1813 Sherwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1813 Sherwood Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY three bedroom, two bath single-story home for lease in Carrollton! Great open floor plan in living and kitchen area including kitchen hatch that may serve as a breakfast bar or a nice gathering area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bright open windows with tons of natural light. All bedrooms located down hallway with newly installed carpet. This home is complete with large backyard providing plenty of space to run around, entertain guests or just plain relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Sherwood Place have any available units?
1813 Sherwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Sherwood Place have?
Some of 1813 Sherwood Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Sherwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Sherwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Sherwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Sherwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1813 Sherwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Sherwood Place offers parking.
Does 1813 Sherwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Sherwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Sherwood Place have a pool?
No, 1813 Sherwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Sherwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1813 Sherwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Sherwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Sherwood Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District