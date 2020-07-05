All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1813 Addington Drive

1813 Addington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Addington Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
COMPLETELY RENOVATED HOME WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING, HOMES SHOWS LIKE A BRAND NEW MODEL HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Addington Drive have any available units?
1813 Addington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Addington Drive have?
Some of 1813 Addington Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Addington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Addington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Addington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Addington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1813 Addington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Addington Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Addington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Addington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Addington Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Addington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Addington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Addington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Addington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Addington Drive has units with dishwashers.

