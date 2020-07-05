Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1809 Fernwood Circle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 5:29 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 Fernwood Circle
1809 Fernwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1809 Fernwood Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME, ALL UPDATED, NEWER APPLIANCES, GOOD CLOSETS, TILE FLOORS, SUNROOM IN THE REAR. TWO CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD..LARGE PATIO IN THE REAR...STORAGE SHED .... MUST SEE...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle have any available units?
1809 Fernwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1809 Fernwood Circle have?
Some of 1809 Fernwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1809 Fernwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Fernwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Fernwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Fernwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Fernwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Fernwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1809 Fernwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1809 Fernwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Fernwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Fernwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
