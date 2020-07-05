All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1803 Sherwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1803 Sherwood Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1803 Sherwood Pl

1803 Sherwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1803 Sherwood Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home on a culdesac street! - Cute home on a culdesac street! Fenced yard. Call to see today!

(RLNE4561920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have any available units?
1803 Sherwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1803 Sherwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Sherwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Sherwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Sherwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl offer parking?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Sherwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Sherwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District