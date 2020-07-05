Rent Calculator
Location
1733 San Francisco Street, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful home with Master bedroom 1 living 1 dining downstairs. Other two bedrooms and full bath up. Two car rear entry garage with opener and room for extra storage. Close to shopping and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1733 San Francisco Street have any available units?
1733 San Francisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1733 San Francisco Street have?
Some of 1733 San Francisco Street's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1733 San Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1733 San Francisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 San Francisco Street pet-friendly?
No, 1733 San Francisco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1733 San Francisco Street offer parking?
Yes, 1733 San Francisco Street offers parking.
Does 1733 San Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 San Francisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 San Francisco Street have a pool?
No, 1733 San Francisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1733 San Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 1733 San Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 San Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 San Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
