Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:03 AM

1716 Kirby Rd

1716 Kirby Road · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Kirby Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -

(RLNE4884672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Kirby Rd have any available units?
1716 Kirby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1716 Kirby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Kirby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Kirby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd offer parking?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd have a pool?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd have accessible units?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Kirby Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Kirby Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

