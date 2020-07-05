Rent Calculator
Last updated August 19 2019 at 6:40 AM
1 of 10
1716 E Belt Line Road
1716 East Belt Line Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1716 East Belt Line Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
One story house located on Belt Line. Fully Remodel! Must see.
Updates: Kitchen,Appliances ,Bathrooms,AC.
huge backyard .come see to appreciate.
Can be used for residential or commercial .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have any available units?
1716 E Belt Line Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1716 E Belt Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
1716 E Belt Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 E Belt Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road offer parking?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road does not offer parking.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have a pool?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have accessible units?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 E Belt Line Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 E Belt Line Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1716 E Belt Line Road has units with air conditioning.
