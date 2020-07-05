All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:52 AM

1712 Saint James Drive

1712 Saint James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Saint James Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Nice 3 bedroom home with a great layout. Newer paint and carpet. Large living area with fireplace. Large kitchen. Second living area has a dry bar. Large backyard. Great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Saint James Drive have any available units?
1712 Saint James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Saint James Drive have?
Some of 1712 Saint James Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Saint James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Saint James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Saint James Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Saint James Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1712 Saint James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Saint James Drive offers parking.
Does 1712 Saint James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Saint James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Saint James Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 Saint James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Saint James Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Saint James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Saint James Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Saint James Drive has units with dishwashers.

