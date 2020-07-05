All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:21 AM

1711 Elizabeth Dr

1711 Elizabeth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Elizabeth Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1711 Elizabeth Dr, Carrollton, TX - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4875332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have any available units?
1711 Elizabeth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1711 Elizabeth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Elizabeth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Elizabeth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Elizabeth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr offer parking?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have a pool?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Elizabeth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Elizabeth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

