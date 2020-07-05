All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:40 PM

1710 San Francisco Street

1710 San Francisco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 San Francisco Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,653 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 San Francisco Street have any available units?
1710 San Francisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1710 San Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 San Francisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 San Francisco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 San Francisco Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street offer parking?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street have a pool?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 San Francisco Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 San Francisco Street does not have units with air conditioning.

