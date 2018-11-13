All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1702 Indigo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1702 Indigo Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1702 Indigo Court

1702 Indigo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1702 Indigo Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Indigo Court have any available units?
1702 Indigo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1702 Indigo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Indigo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Indigo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Indigo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Indigo Court offer parking?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Indigo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Indigo Court have a pool?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Indigo Court have accessible units?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Indigo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Indigo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Indigo Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District