1621 Kingspoint Drive

Very cozy and clean home in highly desired neighborhood boasts for 3 bedrooms with master on the first floor. Open stacked living and dining room is perfect for entertainment and family get-together. Skylight brings in lots of natural light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
