Carrollton, TX
1621 Kingspoint Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

1621 Kingspoint Drive

1621 Kingspoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Kingspoint Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Very cozy and clean home in highly desired neighborhood boasts for 3 bedrooms with master on the first floor.
Open stacked living and dining room is perfect for entertainment and family get-together. Skylight brings in lots of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have any available units?
1621 Kingspoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1621 Kingspoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Kingspoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Kingspoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive offer parking?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Kingspoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Kingspoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Kingspoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

