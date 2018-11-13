Wonderful move in ready home in Carrollton. Private cul de sac entrance with a big backyard. Backyard includes trampoline, play yard and shed! Large Master Bedroom with two separate closets. This home is available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have any available units?
1618 Shadow Moss Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have?
Some of 1618 Shadow Moss Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Shadow Moss Way currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Shadow Moss Way is not currently offering any rent specials.