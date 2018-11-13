1618 Shadow Moss Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful move in ready home in Carrollton. Private cul de sac entrance with a big backyard. Backyard includes trampoline, play yard and shed! Large Master Bedroom with two separate closets. This home is available for immediate move in.