All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1618 Shadow Moss Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1618 Shadow Moss Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1618 Shadow Moss Way

1618 Shadow Moss Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1618 Shadow Moss Way, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful move in ready home in Carrollton. Private cul de sac entrance with a big backyard. Backyard includes trampoline, play yard and shed! Large Master Bedroom with two separate closets. This home is available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have any available units?
1618 Shadow Moss Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have?
Some of 1618 Shadow Moss Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Shadow Moss Way currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Shadow Moss Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Shadow Moss Way pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Shadow Moss Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Shadow Moss Way offers parking.
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Shadow Moss Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have a pool?
No, 1618 Shadow Moss Way does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have accessible units?
No, 1618 Shadow Moss Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Shadow Moss Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Shadow Moss Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District