Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, location. Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome, includes 2 baths and a half. Bright and open kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and oversized center island. It opens to family room(includes a balcony), bkfst area and formal dinning room. Spacious floor plan, second bedroom and open space could be used for study or living area. Extra storage area and double stairway. Central location near to restaurants, medical facilities and shopping. No Pets