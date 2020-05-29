All apartments in Carrollton
1608 Railhead Place
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:10 PM

1608 Railhead Place

1608 Railhead Place · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Railhead Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,659 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with built in shelves and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom with both shower and tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Railhead Place have any available units?
1608 Railhead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1608 Railhead Place currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Railhead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Railhead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Railhead Place is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Railhead Place offer parking?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Railhead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Railhead Place have a pool?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Railhead Place have accessible units?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Railhead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Railhead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Railhead Place does not have units with air conditioning.

