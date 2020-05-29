1608 Railhead Place

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,659 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with built in shelves and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom with both shower and tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.