All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1601 Marsh Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1601 Marsh Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1601 Marsh Lane

1601 Marsh Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1601 Marsh Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
VERY NICE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO WITH FIREPLACE. NICE AND CLEAN, SHOWS WELL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Marsh Lane have any available units?
1601 Marsh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1601 Marsh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Marsh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Marsh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane offer parking?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Marsh Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District