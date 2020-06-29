Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1601 Marsh Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1601 Marsh Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1601 Marsh Lane
1601 Marsh Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1601 Marsh Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
VERY NICE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO WITH FIREPLACE. NICE AND CLEAN, SHOWS WELL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have any available units?
1601 Marsh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Marsh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Marsh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Marsh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane offer parking?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Marsh Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Marsh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Marsh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Similar Pages
Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Indian Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District