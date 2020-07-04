All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1565 JOY Drive S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1565 JOY Drive S
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:18 AM

1565 JOY Drive S

1565 Joy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1565 Joy Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
very attractive Town home 4 bed room 3.5 full bath updated walk to schools . near hwy 190 ,I -35 and 121 hwy. s. near schools and shopping center and 15 minutes to DFW Airports.newly completed building. coustom blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 JOY Drive S have any available units?
1565 JOY Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 JOY Drive S have?
Some of 1565 JOY Drive S's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 JOY Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
1565 JOY Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 JOY Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 1565 JOY Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1565 JOY Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 1565 JOY Drive S offers parking.
Does 1565 JOY Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 JOY Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 JOY Drive S have a pool?
No, 1565 JOY Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 1565 JOY Drive S have accessible units?
No, 1565 JOY Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 JOY Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 JOY Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District