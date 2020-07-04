very attractive Town home 4 bed room 3.5 full bath updated walk to schools . near hwy 190 ,I -35 and 121 hwy. s. near schools and shopping center and 15 minutes to DFW Airports.newly completed building. coustom blinds
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1565 JOY Drive S have?
Some of 1565 JOY Drive S's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated.
