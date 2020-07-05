All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:47 PM

1529 Ranchview Lane

1529 Ranchview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Ranchview Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,368 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have any available units?
1529 Ranchview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1529 Ranchview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Ranchview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Ranchview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Ranchview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane offer parking?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have a pool?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Ranchview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Ranchview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

