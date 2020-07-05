All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1529 Ginger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1529 Ginger Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1529 Ginger Drive

1529 Ginger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1529 Ginger Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
More to come
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Ginger Drive have any available units?
1529 Ginger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1529 Ginger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Ginger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Ginger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Ginger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive offer parking?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive have a pool?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Ginger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Ginger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District