Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 Chesterfield Drive
1515 Chesterfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1515 Chesterfield Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
1515 Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 1515 Chesterfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Chesterfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Chesterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Chesterfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
