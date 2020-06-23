All apartments in Carrollton
1514 E Silverleaf Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:57 PM

1514 E Silverleaf Drive

1514 Silverleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Silverleaf Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY 4 BEDROOM -2 bath , ONE STORY HOME WITH ATTACHED POOL. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 4 BED ROOMS AND GAME ROOM.2 bath. kitchen with breakfast area. Separate dining .living area. Pets up to 10 pounds ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have any available units?
1514 E Silverleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have?
Some of 1514 E Silverleaf Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 E Silverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 E Silverleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 E Silverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

