MOVE IN READY 4 BEDROOM -2 bath , ONE STORY HOME WITH ATTACHED POOL. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 4 BED ROOMS AND GAME ROOM.2 bath. kitchen with breakfast area. Separate dining .living area. Pets up to 10 pounds ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have any available units?
1514 E Silverleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have?
Some of 1514 E Silverleaf Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 E Silverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 E Silverleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 E Silverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 E Silverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 E Silverleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
