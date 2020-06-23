1514 E Silverleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY 4 BEDROOM -2 bath , ONE STORY HOME WITH ATTACHED POOL. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 4 BED ROOMS AND GAME ROOM.2 bath. kitchen with breakfast area. Separate dining .living area. Pets up to 10 pounds ok