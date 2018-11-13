All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1512 Raleigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1512 Raleigh Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:34 AM

1512 Raleigh Drive

1512 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1512 Raleigh Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,803 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
1512 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 1512 Raleigh Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 1512 Raleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Raleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District