1512 Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 bath home in a highly sought after neighborhood with a beautiful pool! 2 bed rooms ,2 full baths, office, kitchen, breakfast and formal dinning downstairs. Open floor plan, kitchen is open to large living room, hand scraped hardwood floors, tile kitchen and baths. Master bedroom, kitchen and living room have a beautiful view of pool. Patio is covered for entertaining. Home has custom drapes and plantation shutters through out. Upstairs has a private guest suite with it's own full bath in addition to two more bedrooms, another full bath!

This house has everything: pool, office, master & second bedroom downstairs, private suite upstairs, coming to check it out!