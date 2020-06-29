All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1509 Silverleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1509 Silverleaf Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:17 PM

1509 Silverleaf Drive

1509 Silverleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1509 Silverleaf Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,021 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have any available units?
1509 Silverleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have?
Some of 1509 Silverleaf Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Silverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Silverleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Silverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Silverleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Silverleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Silverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Silverleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Silverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Silverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Silverleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District