1504 Milam Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated, great home in walking distance to RL Turner High. Granite counters, fresh paint, and room to spread out. 3bd 2bth 2 car garage with optional 2nd dining or office. Spacious, eat-in kitchen, fridge, washer and dryer included. Lawn mower included as well. Pets on case by case basis. Initial TX app is FREE to apply. Income of 3x rent minimum. Verifiable rental and employment history, NO evictions! Proof of renter's insurance required before move-in. Tenant to verify schools, measurements, etc. Deposit due in full within 48 hours of approval.