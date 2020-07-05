All apartments in Carrollton
1504 Milam Way
Last updated June 20 2019 at 5:53 PM

1504 Milam Way

1504 Milam Way · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Milam Way, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated, great home in walking distance to RL Turner High. Granite counters, fresh paint, and room to spread out. 3bd 2bth 2 car garage with optional 2nd dining or office. Spacious, eat-in kitchen, fridge, washer and dryer included. Lawn mower included as well. Pets on case by case basis. Initial TX app is FREE to apply. Income of 3x rent minimum. Verifiable rental and employment history, NO evictions! Proof of renter's insurance required before move-in. Tenant to verify schools, measurements, etc. Deposit due in full within 48 hours of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

