All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1428 Donald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1428 Donald Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 10:26 PM

1428 Donald Avenue

1428 Donald Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1428 Donald Avenue, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Donald Avenue have any available units?
1428 Donald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1428 Donald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Donald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Donald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Donald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Donald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District