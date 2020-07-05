Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1426 Donald Avenue.
1426 Donald Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM
1426 Donald Avenue
1426 Donald Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1426 Donald Ave, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have any available units?
1426 Donald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1426 Donald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Donald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Donald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
