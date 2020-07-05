All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1426 Donald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1426 Donald Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

1426 Donald Avenue

1426 Donald Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1426 Donald Ave, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Donald Avenue have any available units?
1426 Donald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1426 Donald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Donald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Donald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Donald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Donald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District