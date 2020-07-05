All apartments in Carrollton
1424 Indian Springs

1424 Indian Spring · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Indian Spring, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
media room
Beautiful previous Model Home built by Drees Homes. Garage converted by builder into two separate office spaces (appx. 400 sqft included with total). Private and separate walkway access and attached lobby pre-wired for Media Room. Close to Freeway and Dart Rail System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Indian Springs have any available units?
1424 Indian Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Indian Springs have?
Some of 1424 Indian Springs's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Indian Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Indian Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Indian Springs pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Indian Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1424 Indian Springs offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Indian Springs offers parking.
Does 1424 Indian Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Indian Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Indian Springs have a pool?
No, 1424 Indian Springs does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Indian Springs have accessible units?
No, 1424 Indian Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Indian Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Indian Springs has units with dishwashers.

