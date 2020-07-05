1424 Indian Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage lobby media room

Beautiful previous Model Home built by Drees Homes. Garage converted by builder into two separate office spaces (appx. 400 sqft included with total). Private and separate walkway access and attached lobby pre-wired for Media Room. Close to Freeway and Dart Rail System.