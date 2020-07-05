Beautiful previous Model Home built by Drees Homes. Garage converted by builder into two separate office spaces (appx. 400 sqft included with total). Private and separate walkway access and attached lobby pre-wired for Media Room. Close to Freeway and Dart Rail System.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1424 Indian Springs have?
Some of 1424 Indian Springs's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Indian Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Indian Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.