All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1421 Kleber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1421 Kleber Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:49 AM

1421 Kleber Drive

1421 Kleber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Indian Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1421 Kleber Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice one-story family home located on quiet street loaded with recent updates. Abundant ceramic tile flooring, carpet, painting, fixtures & hardware. Good versatile open floor plan. Large living areas, high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light. Big island kitchen with granite tops opens to breakfast nook. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Big master with sitting area and good size bath. All bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Large patio overlooks fenced backyard. Pets with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Kleber Drive have any available units?
1421 Kleber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Kleber Drive have?
Some of 1421 Kleber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Kleber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Kleber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Kleber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Kleber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Kleber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Kleber Drive offers parking.
Does 1421 Kleber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Kleber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Kleber Drive have a pool?
No, 1421 Kleber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Kleber Drive have accessible units?
No, 1421 Kleber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Kleber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Kleber Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District