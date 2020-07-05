1421 Kleber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice one-story family home located on quiet street loaded with recent updates. Abundant ceramic tile flooring, carpet, painting, fixtures & hardware. Good versatile open floor plan. Large living areas, high ceilings, lots of windows for natural light. Big island kitchen with granite tops opens to breakfast nook. Spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Big master with sitting area and good size bath. All bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Large patio overlooks fenced backyard. Pets with landlord approval.