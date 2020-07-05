Rent Calculator
1407 Trail Boss Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1407 Trail Boss Dr
1407 North Trail Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1407 North Trail Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, w/d connections, electric range.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have any available units?
1407 Trail Boss Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have?
Some of 1407 Trail Boss Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1407 Trail Boss Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Trail Boss Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Trail Boss Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Trail Boss Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Trail Boss Dr offers parking.
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Trail Boss Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have a pool?
No, 1407 Trail Boss Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have accessible units?
No, 1407 Trail Boss Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Trail Boss Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Trail Boss Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
