Single family home nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood. Home boasts large living room with vaulted ceiling, open dining room, large backyard and oversized 2 car garage. New carpet and fresh paint make this home a must-see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Mapleview have any available units?
1401 Mapleview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Mapleview have?
Some of 1401 Mapleview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Mapleview currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Mapleview is not currently offering any rent specials.