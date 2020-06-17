All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:44 AM

1401 Mapleview

1401 Mapleview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Mapleview Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Single family home nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood. Home boasts large living room with vaulted ceiling, open dining room, large backyard and oversized 2 car garage. New carpet and fresh paint make this home a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Mapleview have any available units?
1401 Mapleview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Mapleview have?
Some of 1401 Mapleview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Mapleview currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Mapleview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Mapleview pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Mapleview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1401 Mapleview offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Mapleview offers parking.
Does 1401 Mapleview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Mapleview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Mapleview have a pool?
No, 1401 Mapleview does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Mapleview have accessible units?
No, 1401 Mapleview does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Mapleview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Mapleview has units with dishwashers.

