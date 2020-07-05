All apartments in Carrollton
1356 Mae Drive

Location

1356 Mae Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3beds 2.5bath, well maintained home with easy access to 35 121 and 190. Includes open concept layout and window blinds and fenced backyard. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Mae Drive have any available units?
1356 Mae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1356 Mae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Mae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Mae Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Mae Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1356 Mae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Mae Drive offers parking.
Does 1356 Mae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Mae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Mae Drive have a pool?
No, 1356 Mae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Mae Drive have accessible units?
No, 1356 Mae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Mae Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Mae Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Mae Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Mae Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

