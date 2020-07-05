Rent Calculator
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:05 AM
Location
1348 Marken Court, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet neighborhood with easy access to 121, George Bush and I-35. Beautiful 3 bedroom house with all bedrooms upstairs. Fenced backyard with patio. Back alley garage access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1348 Marken Court have any available units?
1348 Marken Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1348 Marken Court have?
Some of 1348 Marken Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1348 Marken Court currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Marken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Marken Court pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Marken Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1348 Marken Court offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court offers parking.
Does 1348 Marken Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Marken Court have a pool?
No, 1348 Marken Court does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Marken Court have accessible units?
No, 1348 Marken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Marken Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court has units with dishwashers.
