All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1348 Marken Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1348 Marken Court
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:05 AM

1348 Marken Court

1348 Marken Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1348 Marken Court, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet neighborhood with easy access to 121, George Bush and I-35. Beautiful 3 bedroom house with all bedrooms upstairs. Fenced backyard with patio. Back alley garage access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Marken Court have any available units?
1348 Marken Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Marken Court have?
Some of 1348 Marken Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Marken Court currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Marken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Marken Court pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Marken Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1348 Marken Court offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court offers parking.
Does 1348 Marken Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Marken Court have a pool?
No, 1348 Marken Court does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Marken Court have accessible units?
No, 1348 Marken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Marken Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Marken Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District