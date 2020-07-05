Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 6:01 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have any available units?
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 East Branch Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 East Branch Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Similar Pages
Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Indian Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District