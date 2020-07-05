All apartments in Carrollton
1309 Riley Drive
1309 Riley Drive

1309 Riley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Riley Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms brick home near major highways. Tile Floors and new carpet in bedrooms.
Updated Water Heater, HVAC and comes with fridge, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

