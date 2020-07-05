Rent Calculator
1309 Riley Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:52 AM
1309 Riley Drive
1309 Riley Drive
Location
1309 Riley Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms brick home near major highways. Tile Floors and new carpet in bedrooms.
Updated Water Heater, HVAC and comes with fridge, washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Riley Drive have any available units?
1309 Riley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1309 Riley Drive have?
Some of 1309 Riley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 Riley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Riley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Riley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Riley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1309 Riley Drive offer parking?
No, 1309 Riley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Riley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Riley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Riley Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Riley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Riley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Riley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Riley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Riley Drive has units with dishwashers.
