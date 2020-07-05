All apartments in Carrollton
1300 Indian Lake Trail

1300 Indian Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Indian Lake Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home sits on corner-cul de sac lot with a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have any available units?
1300 Indian Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have?
Some of 1300 Indian Lake Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Indian Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Indian Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Indian Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Indian Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Indian Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Indian Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Indian Lake Trail has a pool.
Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1300 Indian Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Indian Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Indian Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

