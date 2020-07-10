Lovely 3 bedroom w/study or 4th bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Recent paint and carpet. Tree shaded lot with covered patio and 2 car garage + 2 car carport. Move in ready 5-16-20. No large dogs. One small dog considered with refundable $300. pet deposit. No cats allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl have any available units?
1235 Stillwater Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Stillwater Trl have?
Some of 1235 Stillwater Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Stillwater Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Stillwater Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Stillwater Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Stillwater Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Stillwater Trl offers parking.
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Stillwater Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl have a pool?
No, 1235 Stillwater Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl have accessible units?
No, 1235 Stillwater Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Stillwater Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Stillwater Trl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)