All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1225 Wild Cherry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1225 Wild Cherry Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:22 AM

1225 Wild Cherry Drive

1225 Wild Cherry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1225 Wild Cherry Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quiet neighborhood in a great location with easy access to many area roads. Spacious living areas with a sunroom that has two sets of french patio doors. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Open concept and window treatments stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have any available units?
1225 Wild Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have?
Some of 1225 Wild Cherry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Wild Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Wild Cherry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Wild Cherry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive offer parking?
No, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Wild Cherry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District