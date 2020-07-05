Quiet neighborhood in a great location with easy access to many area roads. Spacious living areas with a sunroom that has two sets of french patio doors. Bedrooms are all upstairs. Open concept and window treatments stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have any available units?
1225 Wild Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Wild Cherry Drive have?
Some of 1225 Wild Cherry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Wild Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Wild Cherry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.