Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW AMERICAN LEGEND HOME WITH VERY DESIRABLE FLOORPLAN AND FINISHES. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. APPLICATION, FLOORPLAN & TENANT SELECTION CRITERIA IN SUPPLEMENTAL DOCS. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT PAYABLE TO VO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. PETS DETERMINED ON CASE-BY-CASE-BASIS. CURRENT APPLICATION, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S & SIGNED CRITERIA FORM MUST BE RECEIVED.