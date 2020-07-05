1158 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Brand new LUXURIOUS custom built 2 story townhome full of upgrades open floor plan with huge,very private backyard maintained by HOA.Exemplary Kerr Elementary School with 2 minutes walking & Glendover Park!Downstairs this beautiful home consists of the family room,dining room,and kitchen with hardwood flooring,large island,granite tops,walk-in pantry & stainless appliances.The upstairs consists game room,3 bedrooms with bay windows. Master suite with large walk-in closet,garden tub,separate shower with seat.Washer & dryer.

This extremely energy efficient new townhome include 16 SEER dual energy system,security system,tubes-in-the-wall pest defense system,radiant barrier roof decking & thankless water heater.