All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1158 Wiltshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1158 Wiltshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1158 Wiltshire Drive

1158 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1158 Wiltshire Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Brand new LUXURIOUS custom built 2 story townhome full of upgrades open floor plan with huge,very private backyard maintained by HOA.Exemplary Kerr Elementary School with 2 minutes walking & Glendover Park!Downstairs this beautiful home consists of the family room,dining room,and kitchen with hardwood flooring,large island,granite tops,walk-in pantry & stainless appliances.The upstairs consists game room,3 bedrooms with bay windows. Master suite with large walk-in closet,garden tub,separate shower with seat.Washer & dryer.
This extremely energy efficient new townhome include 16 SEER dual energy system,security system,tubes-in-the-wall pest defense system,radiant barrier roof decking & thankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
1158 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 1158 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Wiltshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Wiltshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1158 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1158 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District