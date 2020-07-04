All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:05 AM

1152 Indian Run Dr

1152 Indian Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Indian Run Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Carrollton 1/1  $920

Exterior Amenities:  Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($100/mo), Theater room, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 994

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Indian Run Dr have any available units?
1152 Indian Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 Indian Run Dr have?
Some of 1152 Indian Run Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Indian Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Indian Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Indian Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Indian Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1152 Indian Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Indian Run Dr offers parking.
Does 1152 Indian Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Indian Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Indian Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1152 Indian Run Dr has a pool.
Does 1152 Indian Run Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1152 Indian Run Dr has accessible units.
Does 1152 Indian Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Indian Run Dr has units with dishwashers.

