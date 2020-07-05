Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1125 Dame Carol Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1125 Dame Carol Way
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:47 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1125 Dame Carol Way
1125 Dame Carol Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1125 Dame Carol Way, Carrollton, TX 75010
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home For rent!!!! spacious 4 bed 3 bath house. Easy Application process!! 3,046 SQFT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way have any available units?
1125 Dame Carol Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Dame Carol Way have?
Some of 1125 Dame Carol Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Dame Carol Way currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Dame Carol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Dame Carol Way pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Dame Carol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Dame Carol Way offers parking.
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Dame Carol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way have a pool?
No, 1125 Dame Carol Way does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way have accessible units?
No, 1125 Dame Carol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Dame Carol Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Dame Carol Way has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
