1112 Alameda Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:24 AM

1112 Alameda Drive

1112 Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Alameda Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in very quiet neighborhood with lots of trees. Nice spacious backyard with wooden patio. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

