1112 Alameda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in very quiet neighborhood with lots of trees. Nice spacious backyard with wooden patio. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.