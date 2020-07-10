Rent Calculator
Location
1108 Osceola Trail, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House was recently updated, bathrooms, floors, paint, kitchen, windows. Large bedrooms with shaded yard both front and back. Very conveniently located to I35 .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have any available units?
1108 Osceola Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 1108 Osceola Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Osceola Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Osceola Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail offer parking?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have a pool?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have accessible units?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Osceola Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Osceola Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Osceola Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
