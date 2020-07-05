All apartments in Carrollton
1101 Navajo Circle

1101 Navajo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Navajo Circle, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,518 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Navajo Circle have any available units?
1101 Navajo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1101 Navajo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Navajo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Navajo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Navajo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle offer parking?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle have a pool?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle have accessible units?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Navajo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Navajo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

