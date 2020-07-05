All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1039 Creek Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1039 Creek Bend
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:57 AM

1039 Creek Bend

1039 Creek Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1039 Creek Bend, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,123 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Creek Bend have any available units?
1039 Creek Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Creek Bend have?
Some of 1039 Creek Bend's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Creek Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Creek Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Creek Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Creek Bend is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Creek Bend offer parking?
No, 1039 Creek Bend does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Creek Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Creek Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Creek Bend have a pool?
No, 1039 Creek Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Creek Bend have accessible units?
No, 1039 Creek Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Creek Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Creek Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District